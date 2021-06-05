Fate of sugarbelt road uncertain as cost of project triples

The new road that traverses Kisumu, Kericho and Nandi counties will start at Mamboleo in the lakeside city.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Edwin Okoth

What you need to know:

  • The road, which had originally been budgeted to cost Sh4.9 billion, will now cost Sh15.8 billion.
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta skipped launching the road during his recent tour of the region.

The construction of a 63km sugarbelt road traversing Kisumu, Nandi and Kericho counties hangs in the balance after the initial cost was tripled.

