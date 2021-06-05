Fate of sugarbelt road uncertain as cost of project triples

The construction of a 63km sugarbelt road traversing Kisumu, Nandi and Kericho counties hangs in the balance after the initial cost was tripled.

The key road was among projects that were expected to be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his recent tour of the region, but this did not happen.

The road, which had originally been budgeted to cost Sh4.9 billion, will now cost Sh15.8 billion, according to a Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) brief seen by the Sunday Nation.

Until last week, the project was set to start in mid-June and was expected to be launched during the celebrations held in Kisumu.

A source at Kenha, who spoke in confidence, said the project is yet to get approval from the Attorney General’s office, what has thrown the authority back to the drawing board.

Controversial multibillion project

It remains unclear how Kenha had already awarded the contract to two Chinese firms and an Israeli contractor, with the starting date set for June 15, 2021, before the deal was approved by the Attorney-General.

Solicitor-General Kennedy Ogeto did not immediately respond to the Sunday Nation enquiries over the controversial multibillion project. The cost had gone way above the Sh5.2 billion Kenha spent to build the same length of tarmac in the Londiani-Fort-Ternan-Muhoroni Road in 2014.

Transport CS James Macharia confirmed that the project, which had been split into three lots, had two lots pending approval by the Attorney General’s office.

“The project is divided into three lots and one, which is below Sh5 billion, does not require approval from the Attorney-General. The other two which are above that threshold are still awaiting approval from the AG’s office. If the project was not launched, it may be because it was not ready or the programme did not allow it,” CS Macharia said.

Kenha director-general Peter Munindia did not respond to our questions. Last week, Kenha assistant director for corporate communications Charles Njogu confirmed the increased costs, adding that the project scope had been expanded to include several feeder roads.

Construction of four roads

“The figure we have given you is the actual project cost and you need to disregard any previous figure you had. The project now has more than just the road with various feeder roads to local towns, giving it an expanded scope,” Mr Njogu said.

The National Treasury in August 2020 approved some Sh11.4 billion for construction of four roads out of which only Sh4.9 billion was meant for the Kisumu-Chemelil-Muhoroni Kaitui Road.

China Railways Engineering Corporation Company will construct the first 36.2km stretch from the Mamboleo junction to Uzima University at Sh5.2 billion.

Sinohydro Corporation Limited will charge Sh4.9 billion to build 27.4 kilometers of the main road from Miwani to Chemelil – the second section.