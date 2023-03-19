Farmers to get 15 tonnes of free Bt cotton seeds

The national government has embarked on plans to distribute 15.8 tonnes of Bt cotton seeds to farmers in Nyanza and Western regions to boost production.

The Sh51 million initiative is part of the government’s plan to revive the ailing sub-sector. The programme will benefit farmers in Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Bungoma and Busia counties.

According to State Department for Industrialisation Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana, farmers will get free seeds, chemicals and training through their cooperatives.

“Once the cotton is mature, factories will buy the produce, offering farmers a ready market,” said Dr Mukhwana. “The hybrid seeds have become popular due to their higher productivity, which averages 1,500 kilogrammes per acre compared to the yield of conventional seeds of about 300 kilogrammes per acre.”

Bt cotton, he added, reduces the burden of pest management from eight to three sprays, thereby cutting production costs.

Last year, the country produced 15,000 tonnes of cotton and the government is hoping to triple production this year.

“We have built ginneries and revamped Rivatex and many emerging textile companies that make fabrics to export to the USA and Europe through Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act),” said Dr Mukhwana. “We are coming in a big way together with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that our farmers have enough seeds before the rains start.”

Dr Mukhwana was speaking at the Ahero Multi-purpose Hall in Kisumu County during a meeting to educate farmers on best practices for cotton production.

“This year, we have different players within the sector who have invested to revive the industry,” he said, noting with regret that there were no young people among the farmers who attended the meeting. “We are encouraging the youth and women to venture into cotton farming.”

He added that the national government will work with the county government to create industrial parks to process textiles, ginning and clothes manufacturing to create employment for youth and women.

Agriculture and Food Authority acting Director-General Beatrice Nyamwamu said that with good farming practices, farmers can harvest 1,500 kilogrammes of cotton per acre.

“If we don’t have the right seed, we won’t have the right raw material. We have come in to ensure that farmers get the right seeds and information to boost cotton production,” said Ms Nyamwamu. She added that the programme will be reviewed after a year.