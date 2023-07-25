Farmers to benefit from Osho Chemical Industries agro products

Agricultural inputs supplier, Osho Chemical Industries Ltd, has committed itself to continue supporting farmers through provision of quality agro products industrial chemicals, public-health products and animal health products.

The company made the announcement during its distributor’s conference to celebrate its 30-year anniversary. The conference brought together industry leaders, stakeholders and various distributors.

“Osho Chemicals main aim is to transform the lives of farmers and turn their hopes and dreams into tangible growth and prosperity,” said Mr Manoj K Shah, the founder of Osho Chemical Industries Ltd.

The company said it will continue innovating new products and technologies, to support farmers improve livelihoods by ensuring that they get bumper harvests.

It noted that pests and emerging diseases have necessitated even more use of chemicals in farming across the country, Kenya being an agricultural country where the sector provides self-employment to a huge percentage of the population, giving foreign exchange and providing food for the people.

Farmer education

“We listen to our customers, their challenges and needs in order to provide global-standard solutions; in the eyes of our distributors and customers we are a long-term partner, walking the journey together with them and helping them to create success stories,” Rushabh Shah, the company’s head of sales and marketing.

“This has enabled Osho Chemical Industries Ltd to keep the customer promise of providing quality products at an affordable price hence gaining the trust in the ability to deliver,” Shah added.

The company has also advised local farmers on responsible chemical usage during farming, which it terms as “not only essential for farmers' success but also for the long-term sustainability of agriculture and the environment.”

The company said it has been conducting farmer education to ensure that their usage of chemicals at farms does not affect crop and land productivity.

Kenya’s agricultural sector has performed dismally over the past two years as rains failed farmers, with food productivity falling to low levels particularly last year, as many households faced hunger.

Sustainable solutions

“By equipping farmers with the necessary knowledge, we empower them to make informed decisions when using Osho products,” Mr Shah said.

Osho Chemical Industries CEO, Nisheel Shah, also said the company has invested in supporting its workforce towards talent development, to boost the quality of its products.

“In-house talent development is a strategic approach to a sustainable talent resource with an in-built Osho Training Academy to impact knowledge and skills on employees for progressive career development,” he said.

He noted that all products have to go through a rigorous testing process before dispatching them to the customers, in the company’s adherence relevant local and international regulations governing the manufacturing, distribution, and use of agricultural chemicals.