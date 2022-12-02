Ex-NBK boss Munir Sheikh Ahmed on shortlist for CBK post

Finance experts are among 10 individuals shortlisted for the position of second deputy governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

They include former East African Community ministry principal secretary Dr Susan Jemtai Koech, according to a Public Service Commission (PSC) newspaper advert that listed 79 applicants, 10 of whom were shortlisted and will be interviewed in a fortnight.

Dr Koech was charged in the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams case but was dropped from the trial by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Also on the shortlist is Charles Mutuma Ringera, the current CEO of the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), and James Teko Lopoyetum, who was PS for Water in the first term of the Jubilee administration and was once chairperson of Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Former National Bank of Kenya boss Munir Sheikh Ahmed is also among the candidates.

In 2020, Mr Ahmed was awarded Sh26.5 million in compensation for unfair dismissal in 2016.

Also shortlisted is CBK director for bank supervision Gerald Arita Nyaoma.

Before taking his current position, he was director for financial markets for the banking regulator. Christopher Mwebesa, CEO of the Central Depository and Settlement Corporation, is also on the list.

Jean Moira Awinja Wameyo, director for portfolio financial management with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance based in Geneva, Switzerland, was also shortlisted. She was [previously a fiduciary services manager at the African Development Bank.

Kenya Ports Authority

Also on the shortlist is Fredrick Otieno Oyugi, the head of internal audit and risk management at the Kenya Ports Authority. So is Paul Muriithi Muthaura, a former CEO of the Capital Markets Authority.

The hiring of the second CBK deputy governor will enable the banking regulator to meet a legal requirement that has been breached for over five years.

The law, enacted in 2015, demands that the CBK executive team be composed of the governor and two deputies.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta ignored calls for the CBK to have two deputy governors during his nearly 10-year tenure.

The PSC advertised the post early last month and CBK staff, bankers and civil servants were locked out of the race for it.

The PSC said salaried employees of public entities (except on a secondment) were ineligible for the position.

Also locked out were members of Parliament or of county assemblies “or a director, officer, employee, partner in or shareholder of any specified bank or financial institution”, the PSC said.