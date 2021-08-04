Ex-Nakumatt CEO home to be sold over stores debts

Atul Shah

Former Nakumatt CEO Atul Shah. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Bonface Otieno

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The bank, through Phillips International Auctioneers, will sell the four-bedroom villa with a servants quarter when the auctioneer’s hammer falls on August 24.
  • Mr Shah, as Nakumatt’s guarantor, had used the property as additional security to offer comfort to the multiple bank loans.
  • KCB had earlier sold Mr Shah’s prime property in Industrial Area, Nairobi, to Furniture Palace International Ltd for Sh1.04 billion, court records show.

The former chief executive of the fallen retail giant Nakumatt, Atul Shah, will lose his Lavington home to auctioneers this month after defaulting on a Sh2 billion KCB loan he had guaranteed the supermarket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.