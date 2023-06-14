Equity Group to acquire Rwandan bank  

Equity Group Holdings has said it plans to acquire Rwandan Bank, Compagnie Générale de Banque (Cogebanque) PLC Ltd in line with its regional expansion strategy.

The two banks have already signed a binding term sheet that will mean that, upon completion of the transaction, Equity will pay an aggregate cash consideration of $48.1 million (Sh6.71 billion) for a 91.93 per cent controlling equity stake.

“The acquisition of the fifth largest bank, and subsequent amalgamation of the business with that of Equity Group’s existing banking subsidiary in Rwanda, would position Equity Bank as the second largest bank in Rwanda after the merger with a total combined assets market share of 18percent and a deposits market share of 19percent based on audited accounts as at December 31, 2022,” Equity said in a statement.

The transaction would solidify Equity Group’s expansion in the region with the amalgamated Rwanda subsidiary joining Equity Bank Kenya and EquityBCDC in the Democratic Republic of Congo as banks with the second largest market share in their respective markets.

“Rwanda’s five-year average GDP growth rate at 6.5 per cent ranks it amongst the 10 fastest growing countries in the world. Rwanda’s economic growth is expected to be supported by a continued ease of doing business, recovery of global travel that will underpin its tourism and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) strategy targeting Foreign Direct Investments, regional integration, supporting trade and increasing contribution to its manufacturing sector” Equity Group Holdings Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi, said.

Rwanda has been Equity Group’s highest return business whilst generating high growth and sustained efficient operations.

“The acquisition and amalgamation of Cogebanque will help shore and transform Equity Rwanda’s economies of scale with the resulting 54 per cent growth in the balance sheet, positioning it to play a more meaningful role across the economy and the region in line with Equity Group’s Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP),” Equity said.

Kenyan lenders have in recent years sought regional expansion as a means of growing their balance sheets away from Kenya’s competitive local market, hoping to take advantage of the regional integration that has opened up new opportunities in trade and investment financing.

In previous years, the banks were starting operations from scratch when entering regional markets, which has seen some of them take time to realise a return and build scale.