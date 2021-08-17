Equity Group’s half-year profit jumps to Sh17.9bn

Mr James Mwangi, group managing director and group chief executive Equity Group Holdings, with group head of financial and regulatory reporting Mary Nteere in Nairobi on August 17, 2021 during announcement of a 98 per cent growth in half-year profit to Sh17.9 billion, up from Sh9.1 billion the previous year.  

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Equity Group net profit for the first six months to June grew 98.4 per cent to Sh17.9 billion driven by growth in interest and non-interest income and cuts in provisioning for loan defaults.

