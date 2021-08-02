Equity Bank
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Equity changes tune on banking halls

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

In 2009 Equity Bank ran one of the most successful campaigns that turned banking on its head, an ecstatic mimi ni member slogan that even featured a little girl of around 12 years old.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.