Equalisation Fund areas wary of long wait for cash

Billions of shillings meant for the marginalised counties have never been disbursed.

By  Walter Menya  &  Samwel Owino

  • National Assembly approves nomination of Abdullahi Adan Khalif to its board.
  • Mr Khalif said the board, which is yet to commence its work, has a full in-tray of issues.

The implementation of the Equalisation Fund is inching closer after the National Assembly on Wednesday approved the nomination of Abdullahi Adan Khalif to its board.

