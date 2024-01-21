Epza sets up modern warehouses in Athi River

The Export Processing Zone Authority (Epza) has set up modern industrial warehouses that will facilitate a one-stop investment centre to create a friendly environment for investors who want to operate at full capacity in its existing zone.

The Epza Athi River has established both manufacturing and business process outsourcing (BPO) industries.

The Epza Athi River BPO is one of three projects being established at a cost of Sh1.3 billion. The others are Sameer Park (Nairobi) and Majorel Kenya Solution (Mombasa).

The warehouses have been designed to cater for investors looking to invest beyond textile and garment companies.

Epza Chief Executive Officer Hussein Adan told the Nation that agro-processing, which currently accounts for 24 per cent of total exports, and pharmaceutical investments are also among the emerging opportunities that investors are looking to invest in.

"Epza is trying to meet the growing demand for industrial space. The warehouses offer investors the opportunity to acquire modern workspace on demand," said Mr Adan.

The CEO further said that local developers registered under the Epza programme will be offered the opportunity to construct the structures on a competitive basis.

"The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Investment is committed to promoting the bottom-up economic model, which is why we will also involve local investors in the construction opportunities available in the export zones," he added.

Adan further said that the tax holidays and streamlined operations offered by the export zones are key factors that continue to attract investors despite the global economic downturn.

“The policy of semi-autonomous government agencies has been very significant in improving the efficiency of business operations. The move has ensured that investors' concerns are well addressed and challenges that arise are addressed," he added.

In the last financial year, Epza increased the value of exports by 19.6 percent compared to the previous year and facilitated investments worth $717 million.

"The signing of the Kenya-EU EPA has provided market access for all Kenyan products to reach the European Union's 27 countries and we are also increasing cotton production from 5,000 acres in 2022 to 40,000 acres this year in the country's 24 counties," said CEO Adan.