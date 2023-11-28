EPZ firms bosses called to defend mass sackings plan

The Ministry of Labour has summoned the management of two Export Processing Zone (EPZ) factories in Changamwe, Mombasa, over the planned lay-off of 7,850 employees next month.

Labour Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime told the National Assembly’s Labour committee that the management of Ashton Apparel (EPZ) Ltd and Mombasa Apparel (EPZ) Ltd will appear before the Mombasa County Labour Officer on December 7 to shed light on the intended mass sackings.

He said the representatives of the employees have also been invited to the meeting.

“They notified us that they issued a redundancy notice on November 21 and we need to know how staff dues will be paid,” Mr Mwadime, who was accompanied by Labour Commissioner Hellen Apiyo, said. “We will ensure justice is served in the interest of both the employees and employers.”

Ashton Apparel with 2,669 employees and Mombasa Apparel with 5,023, which are said to be owned by a single investor, issued a redundancy notice after an asset transfer agreement was reached between them and Gokaldas Exports Limited.

“Because of this agreement, we are notifying you of the intended non-renewal of your current employment contract with the company beyond the 23rd of December 2023 on grounds of redundancy,” read a letter signed by Sathyamurthy Indushekar for Ashton Apparel dated November 22 to staff.

The company informed its employees that upon the transfer of the assets and operations to Ashton Mombasa Apparel (EPZ) Ltdd, Gokaldas will issue employment contracts on its letterhead to employees based on business requirements.

“Please note that this notice concurrently initiates the 30-day consultation period as mandated by the Employment Act,” the firm told its employees.

The committee chaired by Runyenjes MP Erick Karemba is inquiring into the mistreatment of employees, poor working conditions sexual harassment and the planned mass lay-off by the two firms. This follows a request by Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi for the House to investigate the serious allegations facing the two EPZ firms.

“We will investigate cases of alleged sexual harassment of employees in the EPZ. We are asking those with specific cases to reach out to us,” Ms Apiyo said.

Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza, demanded to know if the PS was aware that the owner of the company that is seeking to buy out Ashton Apparel and Mombasa Apparel also owns the two firms .

“These are three companies with the same management. This is a clear scheme to ensure that workers are denied their rightful dues,” Mr Tandaza said.