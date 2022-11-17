Epson stops sale of Laser printers in energy conservation shift 

Japanese printer company, Epson has stopped the sale of its laser printers worldwide and shifted fully to inkjet ones, citing non-sustainability.

“The decision to leave the laser market has been inevitable. As a company we’ve committed to sustainable innovation and action, and laser printers don’t fit within that. They consume more energy than business inkjets and use more consumable parts,” said Epson Senior Vice President Rob Clark.

“Our printing business will instead focus 100 percent on piezo heat-free inkjet, leveraging our proprietary technology to deliver efficient, sustainable print solutions for our partners and end users,” he added.

Data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier provider of global market intelligence, shows that inkjet market is expected to grow at 5.1 percent per annum in sharp contrast with a 0.4 percent year-on-year decline in demand for laser printing.

IDC findings also suggest that 88 percent of hardware decision makers now consider energy consumption and waste to be ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ important when selecting new printing devices.

Epson Regional Head for East and West Africa Mukesh Bector said the move is in response to the global climate challenge that requires impact reduction.

“Climate change continues to be the world’s most urgent challenge, and the demand for products and services that use less resources and work more efficiently is rising. We have responded by implementing changes to improve the value and sustainability of our printers, while reducing the impact of our products by 50 percent across their lifecycle while extending their service life,” said Bector.