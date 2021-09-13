Entry of Realme heats up the battle for the budget phones market

The new realme C21Y launched in Nairobi on September 13, 2021. The phone will retail between Sh12,700 to Sh13,600.

By  Albert Mwazighe

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

In 2020, the volume of global mobile smart phones sales stood at more than 1 billion. 

Restrictive measures such as lockdowns brought about by the covid-19 pandemic have resulted in an increase in the demand for new technologies to navigate in the new normal.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.