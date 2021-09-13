Entry of Realme heats up the battle for the budget phones market

Restrictive measures such as lockdowns brought about by the covid-19 pandemic have resulted in an increase in the demand for new technologies to navigate in the new normal.

The demand for mobile phones for instance has significantly increased. In 2020, the volume of global mobile smart phones sales stood at more than 1 billion, with the total revenue generated from these sales amounting to more than Sh40 trillion.

But with household revenues dwindling, phone makers are now focusing on making more affordable phones to retain price sensitive consumers.

This has seen global smart phone manufacturers including Realme, Huawei and Nokia switch their focus to launching new models of budget phones which are affordable and of quality.

Smart phone brand Realme for instance has launched the Realme C21Y which depending on the size of the storage on the phone costs between Sh12,700 to Sh13,600, shortly after launching the Realme C11 early in the year.

The brand had introduced the C-Series category of Realme smartphones in 2020 to expand its footprint in Kenya by capturing the growing demand for affordable smart phones.

“The speed at which our Kenyan consumers have embraced our products puts a clear signature on what we have been saying all along about being kind on their pockets in terms of affordability,” said Mildred Agoya the Realme Kenya spokesperson.

The Realme C21Y phone comes equipped with features such as a 5000 mAh Battery with reverse charging, and power saving mode, it upgrades to trendsetting triple camera and 5MP selfie camera, it also features UNISOC T610 12nm Processor, 6.5” HD+ Mini-drop Full screen, fingerprint sensor and 2+1 slot.

“Tech trends keep on shifting and we are always on the run trying to keep up with the trends to satisfy the customer,” said Ms Agoya.