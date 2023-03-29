Entrepreneurs pursue interconnectivity to boost trade in Africa

Women and youth entrepreneurs in East and West Africa have started engagements to establish linkages in preparation for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), even as calls for establishment of common facilitators of trade, including a single currency and merger of airlines, intensify.

In a three-day conference dubbed ‘West Meets East Africa’, business councils from both regions located in opposite ends of the continent expressed the need for African governments to establish infrastructural connectivity that addresses existing logistical challenges, as well as a common currency that will ease trading with each other.

The councils noted that achieving interconnectivity, addressing hindrances to trade and understanding trade ecosystems of different regional trading blocs within the continent are key to the success of AfCFTA - currently in its initial stages of implementation.

“Trade missions are essential in any business linkage activity. This is an opportunity for the West to come to the East and to understand the cultural realities around how to do business. Beyond that we also identify the importance of understanding access to market, the systems around protocols for importing into the region and standards, and the value networking brings to the table,” said Ms Tokunbo Chiedu, CEO, Compass Global, during the inaugural West Meets East Africa event in Nairobi on Thursday.

The entrepreneurs note that Africa remains with at least $22 billion in untapped intracontinental trade that stands to benefit many small, medium and large-scale traders.

Infrastructural connectivity

But they also recognise that existing logistical and connectivity challenges could hold back achievement of intended AfCFTA benefits, thus advocating for breaking of barriers.

“We have been engaging airlines, for instance the airlines within different East African countries on how they can merge and operate under one umbrella (East African Airlines) and how the they can transition into an African Airline,” said Moses Kanyesigye, East African Business Council’s (EABC) Regional coordinator SME’s Women & Youth.

And it is not infrastructural connectivity only that the businesses are calling for, since they also want governments within the continent to also engage and come up with one currency that will eliminate the need for converting currencies that always makes trade more difficult.

“They must look into the currency so that when I go to Ghana I don’t have to change my money into cedis, when I go to Nigeria I don’t have to change my money into Nairas or when I come to Kenya I don’t have to be looking for shillings. We must ensure that like in Europe, we have a single currency that make trade in Africa can be a free one,” said Ms Iyalode Alaba, President ECOWAS Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs (FEBWE), Nigeria.

Common trading currency

This is a call that has equally been made by Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u this week, signaling the possibility of common trading currency for the continent, which has never existed.

“The cross-border payments are becoming a major problem and we have to devise ways of trying to regional payment system, for example the East African Payment System. You have seen Kenyan tea piling up in Mombasa because Egypt and Pakistan could not pay in dollars because there is a scarcity and a global shortage of dollars. What prevents us in SADC or EAC devising a numeral,” posed CS Ndung’u.

The CS argues that bilateral exchange rates are always complicated since traders always end up using convertible currency. “We need to move away from that.”

The Africa Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) is among key sponsors of the ‘West Meets East Africa’, with a key role in offering funding for on-lending to SMEs and corporates within the AfCFTA framework.