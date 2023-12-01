Entertainment platform LuckyDodo enters Kenyan market

Kenyan businesses will now have an opportunity for businesses and investors to access elusive data that could inform their growth.

This following the entry of LuckyDodo, a Dubai-based entertainment platform that provides data and insights into local market trends and dynamics, into the Kenyan market.

LuckyDodo's innovative platform, which includes its BI platform ‘Trends by LuckyDodo’, empowers businesses and investors with the data on local market dynamics, utilizing AI technology to collect data through an engaging free game, offering brands access to elusive consumer demographic and psychographic data.

Users actively participate in LuckyDodo's lucky draw, providing businesses with real-time insights into consumer behavior, not only about their own brand but also that of their competitors.

“In collecting data through our free lucky draw, we prioritize data privacy. LuckyDodo adheres to global data privacy standards, anonymizing and aggregating customer data before analysis,” said Mary Queenie Adam, co-founder of LuckyDodo.

The platform founders believe that while users revel in the thrill of potential wins, LuckyDodo operates on a deeper level, mining crucial data on consumer behavior, that then helps businesses and investors with insights that could inform business decisions.

Expansion strategy

“Each interaction provides invaluable insights into consumer preferences and behaviors, offering businesses a unique window into the market.”

The platform has been doing this by ensuring that each day there are new prizes, ranging from high-tech gadgets and dream holidays to everyday essentials.

The platform ensures the prizes are as diverse as its user base, making it a daily destination for thrill-seekers and dreamers alike.

Luckydodo is making inroads into the African continent in an aggressive expansion strategy.

The company has indicated that part of its strategy is to tailor its offerings to local tastes and partnering with regional brands.