YouTube channel offers Kenyans tips on how to get jobs in Dubai

Ms Doris Muronga, an upcoming YouTuber

By  Kevin Rotich

What you need to know:

  • When she arrived in Dubai, she worked in the hotel industry as a waitress at the JW Marriott despite having not majored in the realm.
  • Within 11-months she quit and started working in the corporate world where she did marketing in other countries.
  • In Dubai, there is no income tax.” However, it also comes with its own challenges such as being away from your own family, competition and high cost of living.

Ms Doris Muronga was working in Kenya before she lost her job. And since she could not secure another employment, she ventured into entrepreneurship that also did not pan out as planned.

