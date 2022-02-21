Maitha Manyala

Maitha Manyala who made an automatic cup filler and sealer from scratch, outpacing his Kenyan peers and drawing a lot of attention to his workshop.

Business aims to produce machines for powering small scale enterprises

As Kenyans bemoaned the financial stress associated with January, an engineer based in Makindu Township in Makueni County made Sh1.5 million from selling an automatic machine used to fill yoghurt into plastic cups and then sealing them using aluminium foil.

