University student leverages on e-commerce to run two businesses

Mwangi Kariuki

Mwangi Kariuki, the CEO Kicks and Heels, during the interview in Nairobi on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Mwangi is the CEO and co-founder of Kicks and Heels, a footwear specific e-commerce platform.
  • He is also the co-founder of Afrishade, a fashion startup which sells African fashion.

When he was in Class Six, Mwangi Kariuki begun to collect computer parts from waste disposed from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison where his father worked, intending to build his own machine, but his efforts were futile.

