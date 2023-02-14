Unique business anchored on 3D designs that works with start-ups

The world’s greatest innovations aim to offer solutions and make tasks easier. This is what Mehul Shah, a mechanical engineer, set out to do when he decided to give self-employment a shot.

When he completed his studies in the UK, he got a job in the textile industry, where he realised that the need for spare parts was very high, since machinery parts require regular replacement, yet most of these were not readily available locally, such that the company had to order them from other countries and await shipment.

For the few that were locally made, they relied on the Jua Kali sector to bring out designs. Shah’s dream was to make it easy to present projects through 3D designs.

In 2014, together with a friend, he started Ultra-Red, a company that sought to bridge the gap he had observed.

The beginning, as is wont to happen with new businesses, was difficult. In their case, they had to learn to do various designs to perfection. His entry into the market saw him work with major players dealing with plastic manufacturing, who sought services for designing of various products.

“Initially, these companies had their moulds made in China, while the actual products were used locally, thus creating disconnect between the designer and the end user, and also not getting products that were 100 percent suitable for the market,” he says.

The process was also difficult, it took long, and at the same time was costly.

“This is where we came in to bridge the gap between the manufacturer and the end user,” he explains.

Shah adds that the designs they make are human centered, in the sense that they take into consideration the end user product and how the intended user is going to interact with the product.

He adds that although markets around the world are still struggling to adapt to use of technology in designs, there is progress, especially in the Kenyan market.

The company also works with clients in the medical field such as dentistry, besides providing solutions for amputees by designing prosthetic legs. Other industries they serve are automotive, beauty and advertising.

Mehul Shah, who studied in the UK, has worked in the textile industry - this is where his business idea came about.

Photo credit: Magdalene Wanja | Nation Media Group

“During the Covid-19 pandemic period and at the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, importing items such as spare parts became very costly - we came in handy, designing locally at low costs,” he adds.

The company has since increased the range of services offered to accommodate more market demands.

“At Ultra Red Technologies, we specialise in everything related to 3D printing. We sell 3D printers, service parts and even upgrade parts.”

The services start from concept to final product where they engage with clients from an early stage of the design, all the way through to large scale manufacture.

They also work with students pursuing product design of electronics, medical devices such as splints and those working on engineering projects.

“We’re exploring a service where clients who are far away or cannot make it to the physical location can just upload a file to our website, get a quote, and even be able to view the print in their environment before we ship it to them through technologies such as augmented reality,” says Shah.

The company also offers ready-made designs for purchase for common office and home accessories and action figures whose catalog can be found on their online e-commerce store.

The platform doubles up as a community for gamers and comic lovers by providing an assortment of gaming and comic related video content.

“Simple designs could cost less than Sh1,000 to print, which gets rid of the barrier to innovation especially when you want to perform multiple iterations guided by end user feedback,” adds the businessman.

This is different from initial ways of doing things where one had to rely on informal molding at higher costs and more time to get a prototype.