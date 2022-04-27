Two-day forum sets stage for corporates to uplift SMEs

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have an opportunity to network and explore solutions to challenges facing their businesses, as a group of SME professional services experts plan a two-day forum expected to bring together hundreds of small businesses.

The Big Baraza is a forum tailored for SME conversations by entrepreneurs and institutions that seek to create products and services for small businesses. It was launched last year by SNDBX with an aim of addressing challenges facing SMEs.

In the forum, big corporates with an interest in SMEs attend to establish needs the small businesses would want addressed, to adjust their services or goods.

“Despite their large contribution, SMEs still don't have a home in many economies. Their fragmented nature also fragments and mutes their voice. Their impact nonetheless continues to be felt,” said SNDBX Chief Executive, Joram Mwinamo.

While the organisations held the forum virtually last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic with an attendance of about 500 SMEs, this year it will be hosted at the Movenpick Hotels and Residences on May 30 and 31.

Event organisers said they have already gotten sponsors and partners, including Jubilee Insurance, Safaricom, Meta and KQ.

“This year Big Baraza is going to be a physical conference themed towards ‘Owning the Times’. We are looking forward to having SMEs interacting and discussing frustrations of building a business, adapting to changes in the operating environment and positioning for growth, financing and scale,” said Mr Mwinamo.

The organisers said they have also planned to engage other stakeholders in an SME’s life, such as the government, other private sector players, the SNDBX experts and financiers.

“Second generation businesses have also come through quite a bit to modernize and scale their family business holdings. We hope to expand this impact that SNDBX is having towards entrepreneurs in Nairobi,” Mr Mwinamo said.