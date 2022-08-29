The making of a real estate company: Lessons that every business can tap from

When it comes to entrepreneurship, some businesses might seem much harder to establish than others.

This is because they are capital intensive and may seemingly require a lot of experience and information beforehand. One such enterprise is real estate – the business of trading in land.

While one may think this lucrative industry is only a forte for a small class of individuals with deep connections and even deeper pockets, Patrick Ngechu, 28, a young man with humble beginnings is of contrary opinion.

Through many twists and turns, he has established a real estate company – Patmons Properties Investment Limited, of which he is the CEO, and he holds the only direction his dream is going is forward.

From the beginning

“My jog with business started in 2015 during my first year in university,” Patrick begins, “I was enrolled for a full time accounting course at KCA University, However, one semester in I realised my reality was not going to pan out as I had imagined.”

He says a dire financial situation tested him and his imagination, as the upkeep money he was receiving from his parents was menial.

They could not manage to cater for his tuition and provide enough to cater for his other expenses as well. He therefore decided to enrol for evening part-time classes the following semester, and look for a means of income during the day.

“I had been introduced to a health and beauty products network marketing company by a friend. The downside was that one needed a certain amount of money to buy into the company. The promises were to get rich quickly and become a millionaire in no time, and given my financial situation, I paid it no second thought. I just had to join the company.”

Patrick sold his laptop and joined the company, but as he was to soon realise, this get-rich-quick endeavour was not to be.

In mid-2016, he quit and joined Jubilee Insurance as a marketing agent.

“A lot happened in my life this particular year. As the marketing job did not require me to be in the office on a daily basis, I decided to start a side-hustle. While traversing looking for clients, I made acquaintance with someone who helped me open a fruit kiosk at the Fig Tree Market in Ngara. I would source fruits from Githurai, sell all day and then rush to class in the evening.”

Patrick notes that the fruit selling business was going very well, as he would make a profit of Sh700 – Sh2, 000 every day.

In 2017, however, the tides turned again as the owner of the kiosk he had rented asked for it. He was therefore forced to close his business unexpectedly.

Chasing his interests

Patrick says that right from the time he was joining university, he had a long held desire to one day own a real estate company, and he finally decided to start putting in the work towards achieving this goal.

“One of the lessons I had learnt earlier is that to succeed in this field, you had to have some experience beforehand. I also knew the easiest way to join a real estate company was through a sales and marketing job, which I got at Urithi Housing Cooperative. The goal was to gain experience as well as save some money to invest in my own enterprise, which I did.”

In 2018, he decide to take a leap of faith and resigned. He then partnered with a friend, Daniel **second name? who had similar interests and they pooled Sh300,000, each contributing half of this amount.

They also looked for an investor who contributed an extra Sh600, 000, enabling them to set up a small office and buy a piece of land.

“I wish someone had prepared me mentally for the rude shock that hit us,” Patrick says with a laugh.

“Our business failed after six months, having not made a single sale. As we had not paid the full amount for the piece of land and could no longer afford to keep it, we had to return it and get our money back, less a few thousand shillings. We were able to repay our investor, but our Sh300, 000 was gone.”

He says this was one of the hardest moments of his life in entrepreneurship. His friend decided to give it another try the following year, and once again, they were to partner up, only this time round, Patrick had spent all his savings and could therefore not meet the capital threshold agreed upon.

Licking his wounds

“What followed was quite the humbling moment for me. After my friend had found other investors and successfully established his company, he called me to work for him as the marketing manager. From partner, I had now turned into an employee.”

Patrick says he decided to take this as a learning experience, as well as a moment to rebuild and reinvent himself.

“Come February 2020, with the savings I had accumulated, I decide to walk away to pursue my dreams. I looked for an affordable office space in Ruiru, where my company is currently based, and I leased it. I was required to pay four months deposit at a total cost of Sh128, 000, and also required an additional Sh290, 000 to set up the office. I also contacted a lawyer to help me register my company at a cost of Sh20, 000, and forked out another Sh9,000 for licensing.”

In the four months between February and June, Patrick says he became a broker to finance his dream as he did not have enough capital to buy land yet, and jokes about it now.

Hard earned victory

“I used to come into my empty office month after month and just pray. I could not even bring clients here, and I had to constantly remind myself not to give up. Eventually my hard work paid off. I got a few good deals that enabled me to buy my first three acres of land at Kithimani (Machakos County) for Sh1.65 million. I divided the land into 24 pieces, and to my shock, they were sold out within two weeks.”

This enabled him to buy another five acres which he sold within two months. He was also able to hire a few people to help him with office administration as well as marketing.

He, however, notes that even at this time, he was still acquiring some hard learnt lessons.

“One of the challenges I faced at this stage was lack of managerial skills. I knew how to manage my money but I did not know how to manage people. I therefore ended up over hiring, but eventually I got the hang of it.”

Currently, Patmons Properties Investment Limited has directly employed four people, excluding the CEO. They currently have plots in Kithimani, Matuu, Juja, Juja Farm and Konza.

Through engaging with clients, Patrick says he was also able to identify a gap in the market and take advantage of it.

He started a construction company earlier this year that makes concrete fencing poles as well as paving blocks, among other products.

The company also offers fencing services for Patmons customers and others in need of the service.

“Looking to the future, I hope to attract some investors to help take the company to the next level. Anyone can become a successful entrepreneur as long as they are willing to learn and submit to authority and acquire skills even if the pay is not desirable. I speak of this from experience. You must also identify a starting point, and mine was doing marketing for other companies.”