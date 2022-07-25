The making of a homegrown smart watch start-up

It is said that dreams often reveal our deepest desires, but for one dreamer, lack of sleep was the challenge that led to an unlikely business idea - a smart tech start-up.Musau Mwania is a 37-year-old businessman who wears many hats, but whose mantle for the day is founder of Natra Smart Technology Company Limited, a Kenyan company that manufactures smart watches and phone accessories.“Early last year I was suffering from insomnia, and it is during one such night when I could not sleep that the idea came to me to buy a smart watch to help monitor my sleep patterns,” he begins.“As I browsed through a catalogue online, I liked the features the watches were offering, and instead of buying one, I decided to buy eight.”He explains that the decision to buy eight watches was to keep one for himself and sell the rest, business in mind, but he says he ended up selling all of them.Growing up in businessHis interest in business cropped when he was in high school. His parents owned a computers and electronic accessories business where he would work during school holidays.Upon completion of his studies, he became much more invested in the business and enrolled for a part time course with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).“After attaining my ACCA certificate, I did not have any interest in formal employment, instead, I chose to focus more on strengthening my business competence. I therefore enrolled for a bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration at the United States International University.”Also read: Do you own land in a flood-prone area? Before you start building, do some homeworkIn 2018, Musau decided to break free from the family enterprise and venture into his own. He started an online business dealing in office supplies and consumables.It is on this platform that he sold the first batch of eight smart watches he had procured, motivated by a personal need.Good feedback“When I put up the smart watches on the site and on my social media handles, the reception was quite positive, much more than I expected. That is why I ended up selling all the watches, which I sold for a price of Sh8, 000 each, up from Sh5,000.” While buying the smart watches, Musau had also acquired several pairs of earbuds which he sold for Sh5, 000 a pair. Despite the quick clearance of the products, however, he noted that the pricing was a major concern and hindrance for many. People wanted quality but affordable products.“In business, for any shrewd businessperson, you pick up a few skills and friends who might come in handy in future endeavours. While still in the family business, I had made a few connections with traders in China. I contacted them and they were able to connect me with a smart watch manufacturer who was selling more affordable products.”Musau went ahead and bought 30 watches for children, and after selling them all, bought another batch of 40 for both adults and children. The business was going well and more customers were coming in, and he knew this was his moment to take it a step further.”Building a brand“The first thing I needed to do was separate the products I was selling to have specific business entities dealing in specific products. I therefore decided to register Natra with the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI) so as to acquire intellectual property rights.”He then teamed up with Birch Limited, a Nairobi based design agency to do branding for his company. They came up with the logo, which has all the letters of the company name ‘Natra’ in it, as well as the company colours.“Initially, I had plans to start with just one model of smart watch, however, I realised the market needs was wide and varying, and I had to accommodate all my customer’s needs. I therefore reached out to the production company I was working with in china and asked for some samples for testing and trials. I ended up picking five different watches.”Also read:Higher education: Are local institutions aligned to the 21st century?Musau went back to Birch to help him come up with the designs for his watches as he did not want the factory designs. At the same time, he came up with names for the different types of watches he would be selling, a decision he says was informed by his love for Formula 1 racing, as all the watches are named after F1 circuits.

Some of the smart watches by Natra Smart Technology. All the watches are named after Formula 1 circuits. Photo credit: Lucy Muchiri I Ntion Media Group

Some of the smart watches by Natra Smart Technology. All the watches are named after Formula 1 circuits. Photo credit: Lucy Muchiri I Ntion Media Group

For the supplier to customise and alter the watches into his designs, however, there was a minimum amount of money he had to buy, and he admits he was not prepared for how much this would cost."The company wanted me to buy a minimum of 1,500 pieces for each of the five models I had settled on, which would cost me millions. I therefore negotiated to have 250 pieces for two of the costlier watches, and 500 pieces for the remaining three, but even with these new figures, it took all my savings, contributions from friends and a loan of Sh800, 000 to make the purchase."For the flagship watch, the Monaco, he was faced with the extra challenge of having to source boxes and straps from different suppliers, then shipping them to the factory in China for assembly.While developing the watches designs and going through the procurement process, he was concurrently developing a website, mynatra.shop, where he was going to sell the watches, a process he says took seven months and a significant investment. He says that for search engine optimisation to increase the brand's visibility, he has to part with Sh10,000 monthly.Online business modelMusau notes that besides the website, the business advertises on other social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, and is looking to liaise with content creators to advertise on TikTok. He notes a good online strategy is key for any business today."The reason we invested a lot of time and resources in developing our online platform is because we are cognizant of e-commerce as the new trend of trading. Unlike having a physical shop only, e-trading helps you reach a much wider pool of customers."However, due to the distrust and scepticism surrounding online shopping in Kenya, he notes they opened a shop located in Digital Mall, along Moi Avenue, where customers could just walk in and go through their products catalogue before making a purchase. As walk-in customers are limited, he says more focus is on strengthening the online front.Natra's best seller, the Silverstone, costs Sh3, 200. It enables you to monitor your fitness and exercises, incoming calls and SMS push notification, heart rate monitoring, blood pressure and oxygen levels detection, information reminders and sleep detection.For Sh9, 000, you get a Monaco with all the above features, water resistance, as well as GPS. Buyers also get an option to buy aftermarket leather straps for an extra Sh1, 500. Among other products is the Vega pods, which cost Sh3, 300."One of our main challenge is competition from other brands, however, we stuck up to this by offering quality watches that are affordable. We also offer after sale services on watch care and maintenance, as well as a one year warranty on all our products."Musau notes that his goal is to integrate Kenyans into emerging technology through continuous innovation. The company plans to introduce to the market the Natra Miami and Barcelona, both of which will have the Bluetooth calling feature enabled, as well as the DRS power bank and Natra Turbulence Bluetooth speaker.The company also plans to develop its own app, which will be available both on Play Store and Apple Store through which users will connect the watches to their phones, and which will enable them to add more customisation features.In conclusion, Musau adds that as a way to add value to their customers and potential customers, they have partnered with a registered nutrition consultant, Dr Kepha Nyanumba of Crystal Health Consultants Limited.Anyone who registers on the Natra website will receive a curated free monthly copy of health, dieting and nutrition tips.