The business of sound: Every event requires quality audio, we sell it

Without quality audio equipment, you have no event. It does not matter what other elements you have invested in, whether it is décor or food. The fact is that you need audio that works well.

“The quality of sound is a key element in any event. Good sounds adds to a great atmosphere and determines the success or failure of an event,” Andrew Mwangi, 29, the CEO and founder of Mambo Yote Sounds says.

His journey to where he is today is interesting.

“I developed a great interest in music years ago, and had succeeded to become a recording artist by the time I was a second year student at Strathmore University. I had also interacted with many DJs and event organisers, and it was then that I realised there was a shortcoming in sound in many events,” he says, adding that he decided to capitalise on this need by setting up a business that addressed this shortcoming.

In 2014, with no capital to start his dream business, Mwangi started off by outsourcing equipment from a friend, whom he would pay after his clients paid him.

But hiring did not work out as expected because getting equipment that had quality sound was a challenge. Starting his own company, therefore, became urgent.

Mambo Yote Sound

Mambo Yote Sound is located along Thika Road at Sweet Memories Gardens and employs a team of six.

“I have since learnt that expensive does not necessarily mean quality. I have had to learn how to identify quality equipment and also know where to source for it,” Mwangi says.

Mwangi (In suit) during training at Mambo Yote Sound Audio School. The institution trains

technicians on how to operate sound equipment.

Photo credit: Caroline Wambui | Nation Media Group

The business targets corporate and social events such as weddings, birthdays, graduations and baby showers. To remain competent and competitive in an ever evolving sector, the company established a school, Mambo Yote Sound Audio School, which trains technicians to operate sound equipment, a factor that gives them an edge in the market.

The idea to set up a school came about after Mwangi observed that there were many live sound technicians in the country who were not formally trained and therefore lacked the know-how to operate the equipment professionally. The school currently offers a three month certificate course at a cost of Sh30, 000.

“We are also working on a one year and three years course outline and have plans to build a one stop top class venue that can host more people,” Mwangi adds.To further remain competitive, the team has over the years introduced other services that complement their clients’ needs, such as a garden suitable for holding events. The venue, known as Sweet Memories Gardens, is located along Thika Road, and is suitable for all kinds of events, besides being fit for photoshoots and video shoots.

The cost of holding an event here starts from Sh10, 000. As for sound, the kind one hires depends on several factors, such as the number of clients, the kind of event, number of guests expected and the location. Hiring one ranges from Sh10, 000 to Sh100, 000, though the cost could go higher depending on other factors.

Facebook and Google ads

To market their services and keep their customers posted on the services on offer, the company has invested on Facebook and Google ads, which are their main avenues of advertising, as well as one-on-one marketing.

A company run by young people, it has, over the years, won a number of awards. In 2015, for instance, the company was among KCA University’s top 25 under 25, while in 2017, the business made it in Business Daily’s top 40 under 40 category. This is not all, in 2018, the company was named the Sound Company of the Year by Kenya Wedding Awards. With these achievements, the company attests to having learnt many lessons, among them staying focused and realising and harnessing the power of marketing because without it, no sales can be realised.