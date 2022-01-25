Jakes Bar and Kitchen

The business of food: Why you will never go wrong when you heed your customers’ call

By  Irene Mugo

What you need to know:

  • Businessman is a chef with 21 years’ experience and operated three restaurants in Nairobi before relocating to Nyeri.
  • Jakes Kitchen is located in King’ong’o at the outskirts of Nyeri town, but besides the restaurant, he also owns a cocktail bar.

For three years, James Wambua, a businessman based in Nairobi, used matatus plying the Nyeri-Nairobi highway to deliver food to his many customers in Nyeri County.

