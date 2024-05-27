Tharaka Nithi boasts of first daycare and nursery of its kind in Kenya

Chuka market gets crèche for traders' babies





Mothers trading at the Chuka open-air market in Tharaka-Nithi County can breathe a sigh of relief after the County government constructed a crèche for their babies within the market.

Young children and babies will have someone taking care of them at the facility as their mothers work. The nursery has been constructed inside the two-storey ultramodern market.

Mothers doing business at the market can now conveniently and comfortably attend to their babies without having to travel back home or employ a babysitter.