Technology allows buyers and sellers to close deals with ease

It was 2019, and the need to manage a growing portfolio tasked with getting African products to international markets forced commodity brokers, Gilles Bouhoyi and Eric Migwi to co-found a platform to ease the process.

The duo had, in 2010, founded a brokering company, Hayven Shield LLC, which they say was attracting more clients and volumes than it could handle at the time.

This led to the starting of Moziby platform whose aim was to help reach African commodities to markets abroad, which had, for a long time, been a tedious and at times impossible process due to unnecessary bureaucracy rooted in traditional ways of doing business.

“With the automation technology, the buyer and seller can close deals on their own. We only intervene when the contract is signed. Many deals can be processed at once,” says Bouhoyi.

The platform aimed to find a market for food products such as nuts, fruit and vegetables, coffee, tea, beverages, metals, minerals, oil, and gas.

“The platform offers visibility and access to buyers all around the world that lack a direct route to African commodities. This includes traditional importers with no reliable and secure channels to the African market as well as foreign domestic buyers,” he added.

According to Migwi, apart from using automation technology to streamline deal-making for export, the platform provides an environment that eliminates the risks, the hassle, and time-consuming efforts associated with the sourcing and buying of commodities from Africa.

“In foreign domestic markets, Moziby targets domestic buyers that do not directly engage in import by establishing an online spot market for African commodities to serve them, therefore vastly expanding the reach and pool of buyers for African producers and exporters,” he added.

Eric Migwi is Moziby Head of Business development in East Africa.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The platform goes through three steps: launch of inquiries, shopping, and ordering. Once an inquiry is launched, it is matched to real-time offers from verified and certified suppliers.

The client then instantly accesses crucial information such as current stock, delivery time, seller’s background, certifications, specification sheets, and verified trade history daily updated. The final step involves placing an order and closing the deal.

“Our team assists you during the whole process, from sale to delivery to after-sale.”

The platform currently has more than 40 active vendors registered on it. It's free to use, and standard commission fees are only charged when a transaction is completed. The commission fee is based on the amount of the transaction and the commodity being traded.

“The Moziby platform is very transparent and user friendly to both the vendor and buyer participants and protects both parties. Behind it is a very experienced management team ready and willing to assist where needed,” he added.

The creation of the platform was a transition from traditional brokering to technology-enabled brokering which they say has helped them achieve a lot within a short period.

“Even though the project was conceived out of necessity to manage a larger volume of transactions, it comes in handy and well-timed for the post-pandemic world,” he said.

Bouhoyi noted that since the cost of operating an online business is relatively small, with volume being transferred gradually from Hayven Shield to Moziby, the company was able to break even from the start.

Competitive edge

“Before the pandemic in 2020, we were averaging Sh700 million in volume transacted, 2020 was a low year because we managed about Sh100 million in volume. We rebounded in 2021 with roughly Sh300 million in volumes,” added Bouhoyi.

He added that Moziby’s competitive edge is the uniqueness of the service, its niche in dealing with African commodities as well as the security offered to both the supplier and the buyer.

“We don’t simply connect buyers with sellers. We offer a safe, hassle-free, and fully customised tool to help international buyers source and buy commodities from Africa in a fast and reliable way,” says Bouhoyi.

The value proposition that Moziby represents is multi-dimensional. Rarely, one project can simultaneously address logistical, commercial, and financial market access needs, but this one is such one case.

“The combined value of capital, services, and legal fees was about Sh5,000,000, we expect the costs to go up as we keep improving the platform and adding new features,” said Bouhoyi.

Some of the challenges encountered in the business include getting a final product that the client would like and will be willing to use.

Another is getting the technology to work as intended, where some sales managers are unable to use a “relatively simple and user-friendly technology,” he added. The business has taught them several lessons.