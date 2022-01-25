Talented string artist sets eyes on global stage

Yona Mudibo

Yona Mudibo with his artworks. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Yona Mudibo's works address issues such as corruption, civic duty, black heritage, racial tolerance and environmental conservation.
  • The main pieces are priced at between Sh10,000 and Sh200,000, depending on size and complexity of the artwork.

Yona Mudibo sold his first string portrait in April 2019 at a silent auction to an art collector in Norway for Sh105,000.

