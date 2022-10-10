Swiss investor converts 70-year-old plane into restaurant and chill spot

Parked and left to rot, DC3; ZK-BBJ, an aeroplane that was used in World War II could have easily become a heap of scrap metal, having stood at the Moi International Airport for more than 28 years.

But Swiss national, Reto Casanova, has breathed life into this 77-year-old plane, which is now a restaurant. Reto bought the plane from the Kenya Airports Authority, KAA, last year for Sh38, 000. It was among the 73 abandoned planes that KAA had put on auction.

“I was surfing the internet with a friend when we saw the plane. An idea came to my mind that this plane can be converted into something useful that can generate income,” he says.

The investor then visited the Moi International Airport where he was shown the plane. No one had shown interest in it, so it was quickly sold to him without much bargaining.

“We then towed it to Mombasa Go-Kart, where we started serious renovation work on it to make it attractive and breathe life into it,” he explains, adding that so far, he has used more than Sh3 million to renovate the plane and furnish it with modern interiors, turning it into a café and restaurant. The renovation work included painting, rebuilding the cockpit and the right aileron (little wing) and reworking of the floor of the plane.

“The aluminium of the plane was completely eroded. Every important part of the plane had been removed. We reassembled it ourselves here after towing it from the airport,” says Reto.

The café provides guests with the opportunity to enjoy the coastal atmosphere while sitting inside the plane, there is also a sitting space that acts as a restaurant beneath the plane.

The lounge area inside the plane. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

“Here, one can enjoy the food while sitting beneath the plane. The food from the restaurant is served here, there is also enough space for party lovers too,” he says.

He charges Sh20, 000 for those who want to party or celebrate their birthdays.

“The beauty is that one is allowed to come with their on food and drinks. We then rent you the space to hold your party. You also have the option of buying food and drinks from us - we offer what customers want.”

And if you and your friends simply want to relax in the chilling area inside the plane, one is charged only Sh500. Since he launched the business, the entrepreneur explains that the facility has attracted many walk-in- customers, who just want to enjoy the ambience.

Their busiest time of the week is weekends, which kick off on Fridays. One can also spend a night in the plane, which has six beds that can accommodate at least six people at a time. Also, there is a music system, therefore patrons can listen to their favourite music.

“We also cater to the needs of children, who can play their favourite computer games or drive the karts while their parents enjoy good music, ” says Reto.

With the business he had in mind up and running, the businessman is confident that in five years’ time, he will have recouped his investment. Going over the fascinating history of the plane, he explains that it was one of the first commercial planes after WWII.

“This plane is 77 years old, it was grounded in 1995. It was built in 1945 in Oklahoma,” he explains.

Reto, who flies small planes, adds that this plane had been flown for the Royal New Zealand Air Force to help set up a transport network in the South Pacific. The plane would later be used in the 90s to supply food in Cambodia during the civil war, and later in Somalia. Damaged, it was parked at the Moi International Airport and was never flown again.