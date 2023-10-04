Solv Kenya surpasses Sh1bn in funding to Kenyan SMEs

Solv Kenya, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) powered by Standard Chartered Bank, has surpassed Sh1 billion in funding to Kenyan SMEs, in its first full year of business.

The firm has also announced a new plan to grow the number of SMEs supported through lending on its platform past 50,000 in the next three years, by expanding funding lines to introduce new products and partnering with more lenders.

Solv said partnering with more financial institutions will offer SMEs more avenues to access credit through its platform, while on-boarding businesses across more sectors, including construction, manufacturing, retail, electronics, food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

“We’re completely committed to helping businesses grow through access to finance and expansion to new markets. Reaching this momentous milestone in just 12 months shows that we have the appetite to help SMEs access competitive financing in a convenient manner,” said Solv Kenya CEO Sheila Kimani.

Bridge finance gap

The company also plans to grow partnerships to promote value addition in products covering insurance, payments and government services, while eyeing an entry into e-commerce and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) space.

Ms Kimani said the company wants to bridge the finance gap that has limited most SMEs from growth, as they get to access sustainable and responsible finance.

“With no access to finance, SMEs are unable to stock enough for their customers or provide desired services and thus face tough competition from their much-established competitors. Additionally, they cannot expand to new markets thus curtailing their growth,” she said.

Close to half (43 per cent) of SMEs in developing countries have unmet financing needs, according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Job creation

Many lenders shun lending to SMEs due to lack of proper financial records, stable cash flows and for fear that they may not be able to pay back.

This has affected job creation in the country, with MSMEs contributing to more than 80 percent of jobs created in the country last year.

“Availability of multiple financial institutions on the Solv platform gives SMEs options as opposed to being forced to fit into one entity’s requirements. The acceptance rate of SMEs is higher on the Solv platform as different financiers have different risk acceptance criteria,” Ms Kimani said.