Simon Gathecah: I quit a CEO job to help SMEs access funds and grow

Simon Gathecah,

Simon Gathecah, CEO and Lead Consultant at Pearl Insight Ltd

Photo credit: Pool
NMG logo (6)

By  Albert Mwazighe

Reporter

Nation Media Group

It takes courage to quit a six figure salary job as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to start a private practice. Two years ago, Simon Gathecah, a strategic planning consultant and business mentor, took this bold step. He set up Pearl Insights Ltd, a consultancy firm which helps connect low income entrepreneurs to finance and market.

