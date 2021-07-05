Shot in Kenya: Looking for stock photographs that tell your Kenyan company’s story?

Are you an upcoming film producer or photographer? There’s a platform where you can showcase your work and get paid for your creativity.

The man behind this initiative is George Ngechu, a Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate from Kenyatta University.

After completing high school in 2000, Ngechu enrolled for computer studies, a common step for Form Four leavers at the time. He was keen to learn how to operate a computer, inspired by his aunt, a lecturer and a graphic designer.

“I would watch my aunt design layouts for posters or publications on the computer and would be fascinated,” he says.

As a result, his interest in design and advertising grew every day, and within a year, he was conversant with design software. Confident in his capability, his aunt offered him a job as a tutor at her college.

Apart from this job, he worked with various agencies, providing consultancy in photography and graphics.

In 2010, one of his clients at the agency he worked for asked where she could get authentic Kenyan images to buy for a project she working on. He referred her to a number of platforms but her response was that there were no suitable images to work with.

“I advised her to liaise with some local photographers I know and commission for a shoot, but she told me that commissioning for a shoot was expensive and would not make sense when all she needed was simple visuals.”

This conversation got Ngechu thinking about how he could capitalise on this gap.

George Ngechu is the founder of Sura Images. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“I kept wondering why there was no local stock photography site – was it so hard to achieve such that no one was ready to do it?”

Curious, he begun to research on stock photography. Convinced that it was a worthwhile business idea, he decided to give it a shot. This is how Sura Images, a stock photo agency, was born. The e-commerce sells authentic African images and videos for commercial, advertising, editorial and personal use.

“Photographers upload their content then our curators go through the content, and if it passes all technical requirements which include proper lighting of the subject, good composition, high resolution content and consent of use, the content is approved. If rejected, the photographer is notified via email with reasons why the content falls short.”

“The content can be under any category as long as it is authentically African, be it cityscapes, landscapes, people, African cuisine, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and ICT.”

Their approach to the business is quite different from others because they give contributors an opportunity to price their own work, rather than the company dictating the price.

“Another major advantage we have is that our payouts for royalties to our contributors are higher than the market standard, which is 60 percent commission on each sale,” he adds.

The platform also offers commercial models a space to make money.

Ngechu explains that this model payout feature has helped them tackle two factors that have been a major hindrance in creating content that is commercially viable, meaning that photographers can create content where models give consent by signing a Model Release Form.

Local photographers

He explains that in most instances, for a photographer to create content that can be used for advertising purposes, first they have to pay the model in advance to get consent, yet majority of local photographers do not have surplus money to spend on models to create content for stock.

This model payout, where a model gets paid by the photographer every time an image or video they appear in is purchased, is working. For every sale a model makes, one is notified via text message and email that the content they appear in has been purchased and can therefore contact the photographer for payment. The model is also able to track sales and content they appear in.

He works with five employees who play various roles.

Ngechu says that so far, he has spent Sh2 million to set up the business, with the biggest share of the money going to hosting and maintenance of the website, an amount that approximately came to Sh1.6 million.

“The rest of the money went into cost of company registration and license from the Kenya Film Commission which is renewed after every two years,” says Ngechu.

“The other expenses are ongoing ones, such as the cost of creating content that we have commissioned ourselves and the normal expenses that come with running a business,” he adds.

On the viability of the business, he says,

“We don't have enough content to fulfill the demand of the clients who are looking for all sorts of African content especially for commercial use, but we are optimistic that once we get more photographers on board with different kinds of content that is commercially viable, then we'll break even.”

His plan is to expand the platform and sell positive content from Africa.