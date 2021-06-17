Shammi Atmaram shares tips on how to run a successful fashion venture

When Shammi Atmaram opened a clothing business in Nakuru Town in 2014, he feared it will be a difficult venture because of its location.

Rani's Fashions named after his wife Rani Ramchandani is located at the Westside end of Kenyatta Avenue.

The leap of faith he took, has turned the shop to be one of the busiest fashion stores in Nakuru Town that has survived the covid-19 pandemic and competition from second-hand clothes and cheap new clothes.

"Starting a clothing business is a big financial commitment – there's no hiding that it's expensive. However, if you're committed to your business and show the right level of passion, have patience, endurance, and dedication you'll be able to reap the rewards of the time you're putting in," said Mr Shammi.

Mr Shammi started dreaming like an entrepreneur from the very beginning when he was at the age of seven while at a family shop, Maya Emporium.

Mr Shammi Atmaram, the proprietor of Rani’s Fashion Apparel and Clothing store along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru Town during the interview on May 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

"I remember I used to clean and dust the family shop and kill the cockroaches. When a man has a vision he can do anything that is what I learned while at my father's shop," says Mr Shammi.

"My dream was to become a pharmacist after completing my A-Levels at Moi High School Kabarak in 1982. I was admitted to study Bachelor of Education degree at the University of Nairobi but I opted to try my hands on business," he says.

He continues: "I started this shop with a stock of about Sh1.5million. I was selling children's clothes but I moved to men's formal wear, women's active wear, sportswear and other apparel."

"When starting a clothing business, you need to focus on your niche. This is what will set you apart from the rest. A poor fashion brand image will get traction for all the wrong reasons – and that's most certainly something that you don't want. A poor brand image is hard to reverse."

"If your ideal audience can't resonate with your brand, they're unlikely to buy from you. The ever-changing world of fashion is competitive and unforgiving."

Mr Shammi explains that it's good, to be honest about your skills and limits as a business owner.

"Always seek advice from employees. This will help you to build solid working relationships and save you the agony of losing money due to poor planning and know-it-all attitude."

Young generation

"I'm now 57 years old and I don't know what is trending. I have three flashy young women employees who keep me updated on what to stock for the young generation. I listen to them. They understand well what people are wearing in Nakuru Town. The moment you ignore them because you're the owner of the shop that will be the beginning of your downfall," said Mr Shammi.

He says another secret of success is listening to customers as the feedback they give is important to the sustainability of the customer flow.

"Listen to your customers' feedback. You should never ignore your customers' needs or wants. It's important to listen to what your target market wants from your clothing line or product. Don't be afraid to depart from your original ideas and stock based on customer feedback. You can stock one unique item suggested by a customer or your employee and make good money," he offers.

"Never force a customer to buy what he or she doesn't like with sweet words. Make customers feel it is what they want which is important and not what you want to sell them. The customer will come back again knowing that he was treated like a king or a queen."

Rani's Fashion store target those looking for a high-end fashion brand and those looking for more affordable clothing and prices are competitive ranging from as little as Sh3,000 for a shirt to Sh20,000 for a suit.

"Our prices are competitive because we keep quality items. Ask yourself why people will buy your product over some else's product. Is it the cool design, value, price for the quality of the items you have stocked the brand they are buying into?"

He continues: "Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them. In this era of fake brands and items, and unfair competition, when selling new clothing, you are selling more than fashion – you are selling dreams. You are selling clothes that give people confidence. You must have enough passion for your clothing business to keep going when things get tough."

He says the business floor space should be clean with good lighting, and anybody stepping into it should not feel it is crowded. It should inspire them to buy because of the creative display of the items.

He says the location is one of the most important decisions you'll have to make before deciding to open the business.

Sh200,000

"You need to consider parking space that will bring foot traffic and a large consumer base interested in your merchandise. Consider storefronts and look into mall leases if it's suitable for your type of clothing store. You'll have to keep your inventory numbers in mind: How much square footage will you need? What can you afford, and what will it cost to fill your store with merchandise?"

He says despite the covid-19 pandemic he can pay his monthly rent of Sh200,000, annual license fees of Sh16,000 and other overhead costs because of quality items from Turkey, India, China, Thailand and Bangladesh.

He says a business plan is crucial and serves as the blueprint of your business and helps you see the full picture of your company's mission, vision and feasibility and helps you pay taxes and meet other financial obligations

He has also taken advantage of social media marketing by building his branding and marketing strategy around platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to stay connected to his target market.

He says during pandemic paying suppliers in good time was an uphill task.

His advice to young entrepreneurs: "Success in the retail clothing industry requires motivation, hard work, a solid plan of action and above all trust and faith in God."