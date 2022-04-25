The business of fun: I set up my business in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

In the modern world, electronic gadgets occupy most of the free time that children have, leaving little or no time for play and other physical interaction.

This is what motivated Margaret Wachera to start a fun park that not only exposes children to a variety of games, but also one that teaches life skills.

Growing up, Wachera wanted to be a teacher, but having performed well in her O levels, she ended up in the science field, studying applied biology, even though she did not get to practice in this field, going into business instead.

Her business, Funfit, can hold 100 children and offers various activities concurrently.

“My business idea came about during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when I spent so much time indoors with my children. I realised they spent too much time online with very minimal outdoor play, which got me concerned because some of the programs exposed them to content inappropriate for their age,” says Wachera.

Aware that her children were missing out on the benefits of social physical interaction, which is vital for growth, she knew she needed to get them outdoors, and not just that, also to get them activities to occupy their time.

She begun by researching on games that she and her children could play together. She and her family lived on a one acre piece of land, though half the space was not in active use. She went about setting up the facility she had in mind on it, hence Funfit, which is located at Membley Estate, along the Northern bypass.

Besides finding out which games and activities children would be interested in, the research also involved determining the human resource needed to run the business.

“Besides turning the compound into a child-friendly space, I needed an initial Sh150, 000 to buy the play equipment and gear, which included skating gear, aprons, art sets, skipping ropes, balls and swings, among other items,” she says.

The first activity was a hike at Karura Forest with relatives and friends, which she organised free of charge.

Margaret Wachera engaging children in fun activities at her park located at Membly along the Northern bypass. Photo credit: Pool

“We had a total of 10 children and it was much fun. We posted the activities on social media, managing to attract our first group of clients,” she says.

Thanks to the big reach of social media, her clientele grew week after week, aided by referrals by friends and family. She learnt that a big number of parents were looking for a facility such as hers, a factor that worked to her advantage. The facility has since grown, and engages in a variety of activities which are held on Saturdays for half days or full day depending on what she has planned.

The activities include skating, gymnastics, cycling, hiking, football, bowling, free play, swimming, dance/Zumba, aerobics, cookery and art and craft.

“We also recently introduced a holiday boot camp which runs for three days a week when schools close and in which we engage children in different activities in age appropriate categories,” says Wachera.

They also hold talk sessions for children aged 10 years and above, engaging trained facilitators, mostly teachers, for the different activities.

The charges range between Sh500 and Sh3,000 depending on the activity.

“To start such a facility, one needs to have a passion for children, be creative and have enough space to hold outdoor activities,” she adds.

Wachera says she draws satisfaction from impacting life skills and touching lives through children. At her facility, she has also factored in activities for children who are physically and mentally challenged.

Her future plan is to expand the play infrastructure to accommodate most activities that she continues to outsource. She also has come up with a plan that allows for monthly, quarterly and yearly subscription.