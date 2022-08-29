Selling water: The competition is stiff, but there’s room for everyone

The bottled water business is a capital intensive venture that is usually controlled by multinationals and local companies with deep pockets.

With a demand for high quality standards along production lines before the water reaches the consumer, and need for intensive marketing and well established supply chains in the retail and wholesale market to break even, a number of small companies that have invested in this sector end up closing shop.

But there are those that survive, giving those that have been in the game longer a run for their money, such as Swan Business Ventures, which is based in Bomet.

Theirs is a story of gradual growth that has set it on its way to controlling the local market through targeting a unique segment with specialisation on refills.

Bottling and refilling water is a new concept in the South Rift region, a gap which the company set out to fill, determined to make hay while the sun shines.

It is owned and run by a couple – Festus Kiptoo Korir and his wife Winfred Nzisa. The couple ventured into business in 2014 in Nairobi’s Umoja area where they operated a milk and food kiosk before shifting their operations to Bomet town in 2018.

When they set up base in the town, they realised that most households had no access to clean water, and quickly saw a business opportunity, which they quickly went about filling.

“We set out to provide safe to drink, reliable, quality and affordable water to the residents with refills, then only done by corporate institutions, which are few in the area, our aim was to provide this service to residential housing units and small businesses,” Korir explains.

In 2021, the couple started a water refilling business targeting the middle class in the region. The beginning was challenging, but their investment eventually paid off.

They started by carrying out market research and benchmarking of similar businesses operating in Nairobi’s Eastland and Kilimani areas before making a decision to invest in the business.

After identifying and leasing a place to operate from and buying the required machinery, they begun the long processes of seeking and acquiring certification from various institutions, including the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the requisite Kenya Revenue Authority stamps. It was a long and gruelling task.

Ms Winfred Nzisa and her husband Mr Festus Kiptoo Korir-the proprietors of Swan Business Ventures in Bomet town. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai I Nation Media Group

“We repeatedly visited Times Tower in Nairobi to get trading licenses and bonds, and the facility underwent inspections before we could get stamps besides meeting the compliance standards set by the various government agencies,” Korir explains.

Initially, the couple operated their business on their own, but with good business tidings, have since employed three workers on full-time basis and two casuals.

Refilling costs are from as low as Sh10 and up to Sh270. The unique bottling containers are recyclable, with the environment in mind. Customers have the option of refilling 500 ml, 1 litre, 5 litres, 10 litres and 18.9 litres bottles.

Big companies

Korir says that an average of 80 percent of hotels in Bomet town currently source drinking water from Swan Business Venture, which they brand for the hotels.

“We also provide personalised branded water for weddings, pre-weddings, birthday parties, funerals, and corporate institutions sponsored public participation meetings and anniversaries,” adds the businessman, pointing out that they invested more than Sh1.5 million capital to kick off their business, money sourced from banks, as well as their savings.

“There was a lot of resistance and fight back from the competition as the industry is dominated by the big companies with local and international operations, but we chose to soldier on,” says Korir.

In the first month, business was slow, managing to sell an average of 100 refills, currently, on average, they bottle 500 litres of water daily, having tapped into the mass market, selling to hotels and other business enterprises.

It also sells its branded water to various local supermarkets and retail shops.

To ensure quality, they have employed a water technician who oversees the operations and ensures compliance with the standards set by KEBS.

Korir welcomes the impromptu inspections conducted by various agencies because this ensures maintenance of high sanitation and hygiene standards.

As opposed to underground drilling, the already treated water is supplied by the Bomet Water and Sanitation Company and then subjected to a second round of intensive filtration.

Purification process

It undergoes a seven stage purification process before it is bottled – the machinery used is sourced from Davis & Shirtliff.

The water is currently sold in Bomet, Narok, Litein and Sotik, with plans to expand the market to the South Rift region.