Selling Nature: Have you tried these superfoods?

When Victor Kamau’s younger brother fell ill, the family sought medical help for him, but the many doctors they consulted were unable to diagnose his illness.

In desperation, Kamau decided to research on natural remedies, (healing foods and herbs) in an effort to find some form of respite for his ailing sibling.

Eventually, the family started him on superfoods such as chlorella, sea moss and spirulina, which ended up improving his health.Feeling encouraged and motivated, he shared the news with a friend, Nduta Wadhima, who happened to be looking for a cure for stubborn acne.

Nduta decided to give the natural remedies a try, and within a few weeks, the acne begun to disappear and her digestion also improved.

“The first herbs that Kamau shared with me was a mixture of moringa and baobab powder, which I was to mix a tablespoon of each in a glass of water and drink,” says Nduta.

At the time, she had lost her job at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and was yet to find another source of income.“I saw a business opportunity after I asked a few friends to try out the remedy and they reported improvement on their skin,” she adds.

Soon after this, Kamau and Nduta decided to start a ‘wellness’ company, GWIN Organics, a purely online business then, that sold herbs, seeds and powders with proven healing properties.

Before this, however, they did extensive research on various products and the combinations required to improve various symptoms.

Nduta’s background is in conservation, while Kamau’s is in marketing, which was an advantage for their new business.They went ahead and opened a shop in Nairobi at 4Ways Village off Kiambu Road.

Baobab powder prepared at Gwin Organics. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Nduta would run the shop while Kamau would attend to their clients in Nakuru, where they founded their business.“We put up the shop at a cost of Sh2.5 million, money that we used to buy construction materials, hire shop attendants, pay licenses and also pay for the e-commerce platform.”

Within a short time, the shop became so busy, that Kamau had to move to Nairobi to help in its running.

Product line

They have since expanded their product line to include a variety of healthy juices, with a glass going for Sh400.At the beginning, most of their clients were women, but recently, they have noted an increase in the number of men buying their products.

Some of the raw ingredients they source locally include moringa, baobab, burdock root and spirulina, while those they import include chlorella, sea moss, elderberry and maca powder.

Nduta says that they work with a team of nutritionists, one at their shop, and a number of consultants.“Before one gets a recommendation, they consult with our nutritionist, who is always stationed at the shop.

Some of the products prepared at Gwin Organics. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

We also have other nutritionists who help us in conducting research on products before introducing them to our clients,” says Nduta.

She has undergone a number of trainings, among them the SHE STARS, an eight-week program organised by Absa bank.

“A few of the key learning spaces include the processes, stakeholders, partnerships, customer segments, investor readiness, crafting of the business plan and basic financial knowledge of the business,” she says of the training.

She and Kamau are currently undertaking an eight-week SME leadership mentorship by Growth Africa, who have invested in building the capacities of SME's.

Moringa powder prepared at Gwin Organics located at Four ways Village, off Kiambu Road. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

“We are looking to build partnerships with investors looking to fund and grow social businesses that want to create impact around millions of low income communities at scale,” she adds.

They are also aiming to build networks with research based institutions to further improve nutritional content in foods offered in local supermarkets.