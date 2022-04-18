Running a business is tough, but I’d choose this any day over employment

What are some of the benefits of being self-employed? For Joyce Muthama, 27, being her own boss has been more rewarding than being an employee. To begin with, she has a flexible work schedule, and since she is her own boss, she has no one breathing down her neck or setting unrealistic daily targets.

However, as she has learned, having been an office administrator and a supermarket attendant before venturing out on her own, running a business comes with its own fair of unique challenges.

Joyce, who runs an events business, Zenith Events, says passion is what drives her.

“It is a business that I extremely enjoy doing. Event planning is a service that touches people’s lives directly, so that makes it even more special. Seeing families coming together to celebrate fuels my passion,” she says.

Her events planning company is based in Nairobi and has been operating for four years now, covering a wide range of services.

“We offer decor services for all types of events, such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers and corporate events. We also offer photography and video services, entertainment services, catering and also bake cakes for a variety of occasions,” she says.

Interestingly, she says that her business took off ground with zero capital. All she did was open a Facebook page where she uploaded pictures that a friend in the events’ industry sent her, going on to get her first client a few months later. The deposit put in by this client is what she used to execute her first job, building up from there.

Clients’ trust

Here is how her business works. Whenever she gets a client, she signs a contract, with the client making a down payment fee of between 70 per cent – 80 per cent of the total budget. This way, rather than borrow money to do the job or use funds from her pocket, she uses the client’s booking fee to hire and buy whatever she needs.

She gets most of her clients from referrals from satisfied clients and from social media platforms where she advertises her services. The latter has played a major role in marketing her business.

When Covid-19 was reported in the country almost two years ago, her business took a hard hit. All of the bookings she had made were cancelled or postponed, with some clients asking for a refund as no one knew how long the containment measures put in place by the government would last.

“I, however, started planning small intimate weddings, this is how I coped with the hard times, having closed down my office because I couldn’t afford paying rent any longer,” she says.

Covid-19 aside, another challenge the business has encountered include earning clients’ trust.

“When I was starting out, it was hard earning a client’s trust as I didn’t have a portfolio or any proof that I could deliver to their expectations, but with time, I have built a portfolio, built a good reputation and earned their trust,” explains, Joyce.

Another challenge is that of dishonest clients, which she sometimes encounters, for instance those that fail to pay remaining amount once the service is delivered.

More rewarding

“Sometimes I am forced to involve the police, while in some cases, I have to borrow to settle outstanding bills I owe as I follow up with the defaulters.”

With these challenges in mind, were she to get a job that pays better than what she makes in a good month, would she take it? Not a chance, she says, explaining that leaving employment to start her own business was the best decision she has ever made, and having tasted both sides, she says business is more rewarding than employment. It has also taught her lessons that are valuable in a competitive environment.

“The market is oversaturated, to make it in this space, you’ve got to be unique and creative. Also, a customised approach to the services I offer has really helped my business in the sense that I work within the client’s budget,” she says.

Having a diversified range of clientele has enabled her to create an extensive network, a factor that has been good for her business. This and reinvesting in her business.

“I would say 70 per cent of the profit I make goes back into business with the remaining 30 percent going into other businesses I do – I also offer branded executive diaries, notebooks, mugs, pens flasks, flowers, and also sell engagements rings.”