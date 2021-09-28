Old is gold: How Rose Karimi started her antiques business

Rose Karimi

Rose Karimi is the founder of Niche Decor, a store that specialises in antique furniture.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Not everybody chases the newest and trendiest items in the market, there are those that are more interested in quality, or those that only buy something they can relate with.

