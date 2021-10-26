Georgina Kirungo nywele creative
Nywele Creative founder talks business of hair

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Starting with a capital of Sh7,000, the enterprise, which begun as an online venture, is now a Sh50 million enterprise with five shops in some of the biggest malls in Nairobi. 

From as early as she can remember, Georgina Kirungo paid particular attention to her hair, and loved trying out different hairstyles. When she reached adulthood and got the freedom to experiment with her hair, she had a difficult time finding the right hair extensions.

