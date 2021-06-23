New entrant seeks to reduce fraud in car hire business

Rawlings Otini

Rawlings Otini, who came up with Zuru, an app which enables users to hire out their vehicles at a fee across Kenya.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group
By  Albert Mwazighe

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Several years ago, Rawlings Otini booked a vehicle online to get him from Kisumu to Nairobi. He was excited about the trip, so when the car owner asked him to pay a deposit first, he quickly obliged.

