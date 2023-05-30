How new digital platform will link tech professionals to SME jobs

Kenyan tech startup, Eldohub, has launched a platform to link businesses with tech labour skills, providing a critical link between Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and their tech professional needs.

Dubbed Sasakazi, the platform addresses barriers to decent employment, targeting to also provide decent work to skilled youths, while filling businesses’ skills demands.

Eldohub says the platform occupies a central position between SMEs and the tech talent pool, and will support young tech Professionals in acquiring practical work experience and launching careers in the technology sector, through professional digital apprenticeships, job placement assistance, training on soft skills, and one-on-one mentorship.

Economic growth

“Access to suitably qualified tech skills is one of the biggest challenges facing SMEs, and the need for tech skills is only likely to increase, due to the rising demand for digital tools and processes,” Magdalene Chepkemoi, the founder of Eldohub said.

Ms Chepkemoi observed that tech talent in today’s economy is the catalyst for economic growth in Africa and holds potential for SMEs in the continent to digitize.

The platform has been funded by the UK through the Africa Tech and Innovation Partnership (ATIP) and supported by UK-Kenya Tech Hub.

Digital apprenticeship

It identifies, vets, recruits and places young junior talents into businesses to complete a digital project identified by the business, with a target to have a million users in five years.

“Sasakazi platform was built to disrupt the industry by creating professional digital apprenticeship with time tested soft skills for digital work setting and support SMEs to digitize,” Ms Chepkemoi added.