Mentorship opportunity for SMEs dealing in women products

Businesses that are building products and services aimed at enhancing the lives of women and girls, particularly in low-income communities in Kenya are invited to apply to the Disrupt4Her Incubator programme.

The program, which has been launched by Plan International in partnership with Circle Innovation and GrowthAfrica will provide the startups with both business and financial support needed to enable them to scale their innovative products to the intended market.

Over a four-month period, the beneficiaries will participate in expert workshops, customised coaching sessions, and networking events where they will be trained on business fundamentals such as sustainability, fundraising, bookkeeping, and networking to transform them into scalable enterprises.

The businesses will also gain in-depth insights into human behaviour, underlying needs and challenges through empathy-led research, enabling them to develop more people-focused products and services.

“Disrupt4her Incubator will provide training support in business fundamentals, hands-on market testing and validation support. In addition to the business support, the businesses will be eligible for financing of up to Sh1.3 million and post-financing support,” read in part a statement from the organisation.

In order to qualify for the program, businesses should at least have a minimum viable product or service, that focuses on enhancing the lives of women and girls, ideally in low-income communities. This includes tested prototypes that are ready to be taken to the next stage of product development.

While the focus will mostly be on products developed by early-stage start-ups, more developed businesses are also encouraged to apply. The call for applications is also open to both women-owned and male-owned businesses registered and headquartered in Kenya.

“We highly encourage women-owned businesses to apply. We also highly encourage businesses from outside Nairobi to apply. A stipend will be provided for accommodation and transport in Nairobi for the time of the incubator for businesses attending from outside of Nairobi.”