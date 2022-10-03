Meet the climate change leader with a passion for farming

Rose Adhiambo, 47, is a trained climate reality leader and the programme manager at Green Future Society.

Besides her NGO work, she has great interest in farming, and has been growing an assortment of various seedlings for sale. She has over 50 varieties of plant seedlings in her nursery.

“No one introduced me to growing a nursery and farming trees and fruits. It was a dream I had and decided to actualise it. We are using three quarters of an acre family land for tree seedlings production and demonstration. We also have about two acres of leased land - banana farm in Homa Bay County,” says Rose, whose farm is located in Kisumu County.

She grows different varieties of bananas, and in small scale for demonstration, mangoes, guavas, pawpaw, passion fruits, oranges, lemons, avocado, pomegranates, apples, soursop, and macadamia. She also does seed propagation, grafting and budding and is certified by Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS).

The nurseries and demonstration farms are kept lush using river water and a borehole.

“We have many types and varieties of seedlings grouped as fencing, fruits, snake repellents, flowers, shades, ornamentals, mints and spices, fodder, botanic, indigenous, ground covers/wall climbers. Mostly from propagation to when the seedlings are ready for sale, it takes about six months, while fruits take about one year from seed propagation, grafting/budding to when the scions are mature and ready for planting,” she says.



She adds that also she doesn’t have a business partner, she works with Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate and other tree nursery farmers on matters of quality seedlings production, as well as sharing of market opportunities.

“The seedlings production and fruits farming is viable, only if you have good social media network, have visible outlet, honest with clients, have good stock, and is open to partner with other farmers,” says Rose, whose farm is known as Green Future Society.

Clientele base

However, she reveals that there are challenges in this agribusiness, that include building clientele base, lack of enough resources to avail enough stock and more knowledge on different plants, including climatic conditions required for each plant, and sometimes lack of market opportunity for some plants that leads some them to overgrow in the nursery.

Rose Adhiambo in her Green Future Society seedlings farm in Kisumu County. She raises and sells various tree and fruit seedlings for sale. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

At the Green Farm Society, customers are able to buy a host of seedlings at pocket friendly prices.

For Sh200, the following seedlings are available: mango varieties that include Ngowe, apples, Tommy, Sabine; orange varieties like Washington and Valencia; grafted passion fruits ( the non-grafted purple and yellow passion fruits seedlings go for Sh100) ; Hass avocado; jack fruit and java plums and sweet apple.

Some of the seedling like for guava, lemons, chandler strawberries, tree tomatoes, mulberry go for Sh100 or less.

Rose also sells rose flowers at Sh400, different varieties of water lilies at Sh50, ground covering flowers at Sh50, climbers at Sh200 and many more.

In line with climate change awareness, the Rose has been keen to keep off harmful farm inputs and relies on farmyard manure to nourish the growing plants. She has employed 15 workers on the farm including 9 casuals.

She urges those who would wish to venture in this type of farming that they should start small with few stock and few types of plants, then they expand based on frequently asked seedlings.