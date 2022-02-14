Alexandra Chappatte

Alexandra Chappatte the founder of Kenyan Originals, a brand specialising in craft beverages made exclusively from ingredients sourced locally. 

| Pool

Enterprise

Prime

Marketer left high profile job to invest in beverage producing firm in Kenya

logo (10)

By  Kevin Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Brand is sold in Carrefour, Naivas, Quickmart and Chandarana supermarkets.
  • The company’s processing plant is based at Nairobi’s Baba Dogo area.

Alexandra Chappatte was working with the world’s second-largest wine and spirits seller, Pernod Ricard, as head of marketing for West Africa when she resigned to launch her own company.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.