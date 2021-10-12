Looking for adrenaline-charged activities to engage in with friends?

A driver tackles a 4 by 4 challenge track at Charanna farm on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

In 2015, Humphrey Kiruki took a friend to view his 60-acre farm in Meru. The visit involved inspecting trees he had planted years back. But this journey would go off track after his vehicle got stuck in a muddy stretch of the farm, forcing them to spend the night in Meru.

