Little rolls out electric bikes targeting Kenyan market

Kenyan ride-hailing firm Little, has announced the launch of its venture into Electric Vehicle (EV) mobility with its Little E-BIKE, power-assisted electric bikes, and scooters.

The initiative, which comes against the backdrop of the rising cost of living, seeks to cushion consumers from high fuel costs while playing a critical role in protecting the environment through a reduction in green gas emissions linked to fossil fuels.

The company will release over 200 electric bikes at designated spots around Nairobi. From tourist spots, estates, universities, and parks, the e-bikes will be accessible from the Little App. The two-wheelers will be fitted with a geofence, a location-based technology that restricts the movement of users within a virtual perimeter.

Little Chief Executive Officer Kamal Budhabhatti said: “While electric vehicles are relatively nascent in Kenya, Little plans to play a vital role in working with consumers, partners, and governments to accelerate their adoption.”

He added: “As the government's EV policies and incentives are implemented, and essential infrastructure like charging stations are built, this launch will provide insights and best practices on the usage of EVs as part of the day-to-day usage of the customers.”

He noted that successful EV adoption is a multi-stakeholder effort, and the company will continue to leverage its cutting-edge technology and operational leadership to build a reliable fleet for the future.

In 2019 alone, air pollution caused at least 5,000 premature deaths in Kenya, and investing in e-bicycles has become a solution to saving lives.

High fuel costs, soaring maintenance costs and the environmentally damaging nature of petrol bikes are now pushing more riders into e-bikes.

Built from easily recyclable materials like aluminium and steel, the use of Little E-Bikes will reduce carbon emissions.

The motor-assisted vehicle speed is 25 km/h and has a range of up to 65 km on a single charge. Nairobi city will have over 200 bikes for use in selected areas.

The E-bikes are limited to a speed of 25 km/h. The users are recommended to wear helmets for safety. To get started, one will need the Little super app from where he or she can order a ride.