L'Oréal unveils stylists’ education initiative in Kenya

L'Oréal Professional Products Division (PPD) has unveiled a new strategy to support Kenyan stylists through education and innovation, with the goal of increasing market penetration in the country's haircare sector.

The initiative was announced by Jean-Christophe Abela, L'Oréal PPD manager during the launch of Scalp Advanced by L'Oréal Professional.

"L'Oréal PPD must act as a leader by elevating the haircare industry in Kenya. This will only be achievable through strong investments in education and partnerships with the most reputable stylists in East Africa who in turn service millions of clients," Abela said.

The company will focus on providing entrepreneurs in the professional beauty industry with business education and support.

In-salon trainings

Acknowledging the sophistication of Kenyan consumers, Abela emphasized L'Oréal's commitment to helping stylists match clients' expectations and generate more revenue.

Initiatives to professionalize the industry will include physical masterclasses, webinars and in-salon trainings, among other activities designed to attract young entrepreneurs.

Complementing the educational efforts, L'Oréal is also accelerating innovation to address hair concerns in the region. The recently launched Scalp Advanced range targets 48 per cent of the Kenyan population affected by scalp deregulations, such as itchiness, sensitive scalp and dandruff.

African haircare market

Furthermore, L'Oréal will support stylists with a salon locator to help customers easily locate salons, as well as locally relevant visuals, partners and local influencers.

A recent Technavio report predicts the African haircare market will grow by $994.06 million between 2021 and 2026, with a CAGR of 6.35 per cent during the forecast period. Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa are listed as key markets, driven by product segments such as shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and hairstyling products.