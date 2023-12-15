Kenyan startups in climate sector to receive Sh40m funding

Kenyan startups in the climate sector will be part of 10 businesses to benefit from funding of between Sh15 million and Sh40 million, in a planned six-month climate accelerator program by Pangea Accelerator.

The Climate Tech Accelerator Program, scheduled for February to August 2024, wants to support startups operating mainly around sustainable agriculture, the circular economy, conservation technology, waste management, renewable energy and those providing nature-based solutions, to help them improve revenues, grow client base and improve operations.

According to Pangea Accelerator founder and CEO, Jonas Tesfu, the program, which is designed for startups and SMEs in the climate tech space, offers funding opportunities, technical expertise and mentors within a wide area of sectors such as nature-based solutions and ocean tech aquaculture.

“The reason why we are doing it is because there is a big need for SMEs and businesses to develop solutions for the climate space and we would want to support them and help them become successful," Tesfu said.

Mr Tesfu further said Pangea expects most of the beneficiaries to be drawn from the East African region, which has faced its fair share of climate-related disasters in recent years, mainly floods and drought.

Main beneficiaries

“For each of the businesses we will tailor the program to suit their specific needs. It will be a tailored program to help them unlock their specific opportunities. We don’t expect them to have huge revenues but having a few customers is important so that we know you are out in the market and that it’s more than an idea,” he said.

Pangea is implementing the program in collaboration with several partners, including more than 60 investors in the climate sector, who Tesfu said are willing to not only provide the businesses with funding but also networks and expertise to grow the enterprises.

The African Accelerator will implement the six-month program in partnership with the government, the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), to sufficiently address existing needs in the country.

The program will also be seeking to create a positive impact on the youth and women, who are targeted among the main beneficiaries of the support.

“Some of the sectors that are relevant include nature-based solutions, sustainable agriculture, the circular economy, conservation technology, waste management, renewable energy and innovative industry,” Mr Tesfu said.

Positive growth

According to Tesfu, other than financing the businesses, the program will help businesses expand their markets regionally and internationally, improve operations by helping them source better skills and expertise and developing strategies and their implementation plans for positive growth.

On funding, he said the program wants to source funding from investors who understand the specific sector a business operates, to increase the chances of success for the startups.

“If you can get money from somebody who knows your sector, has a network and wants to help you grow, this money is better than taking money from somebody who does not know anything and does not want to help you. You’d rather pick the money that comes with the brain and the right experiences and skills,” he said.

Pangea Accelerator also noted that there still exists a huge gap in the support extended to the climate sector, despite its fast growth and huge potential globally, which creates a huge opportunity for the youth and other climate champions to tap into.