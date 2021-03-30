Kenyan designer eyes global stage following local success

Kate Mayeye

Kate Mayeye, CEO and founder of African fabric & Designs Kenya Limited showcasing her Amarula limited edition packaging inspired by Africa’s cultural diversity.

By  Margaret Maina

If you are a cream liqueur lover, you must have taken Amarula, the famous South African drink. In 2018, the manufacturing company invited a few African artists to design limited-edition packaging inspired by Africa’s cultural diversity and called it African Design Collection. One of those selected was Ms Kate Mayeye Okaranime, 34, a Kenyan creative, CEO of African Fabric & Designs Kenya.

