Karatina family eyeing the millions in the milling sector

John Mwangi

John Mwangi, who runs Salama Millers with his three siblings. The milling company located in Karatina town, Nyeri County started operations in 2015.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Salama Millers, located in Karatina town, is gradually becoming a household name in Nyeri County.
  • The company has four millers where the maize is sifted through to produce the final product.

After observing the millions that those in the milling business were making year after year, in 2009, Maina Mwangi and his wife Ann Njeri decided that they wanted a piece of the action. 

