I resigned to concentrate on my baking business, says John Ayieta

John Ayieta

John Ayieta and his wife Agnes Adero run their bakery, Wise Choice Bakery located in Kisumu County, together.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Agnes Adero and her husband, John Ayieta, started baking as a hobby, but what started as a pastime a decade ago is now a serious baking enterprise.

